Strong storms possible Friday evening

Weather

Strong storms expected for the Friday evening commute, with a warming trend heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy for Friday afternoon with a line of thunderstorms developing around 3 PM this afternoon. Thunderstorm activity will push east and diminish across the Pikes Peak Region after 7 PM. Cooler temperatures for today will be in the mid-60s in the Springs and the low-70s around Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms will come to an end later tonight as storms exit east into Kansas. Skies will partially clear as we work into the overnight hours early Saturday morning. Morning starts will be in the mid-40s in Colorado Springs and the upper 40s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: More sunshine and temperatures will warm heading into the weekend. The summer solstice arrives Saturday afternoon and Father's Day will usher in the first full day of summer. By Sunday afternoon highs will climb into the mid and upper 80s Sunday afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain on the low side both Saturday and Sunday. Happy Father's Day!