Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Windy & Much Colder! – 4/12/20

Weather

Overview: We're tracking much colder air for the next several days. We don’t expect rain and snow to fall steadily all week, but there will be periods of at least scattered rain and/or snow showers over the state almost every day.

Today: Easter Sunday will be windy and much colder with areas of low cloud cover banked up against the mountains and the northern slopes of the Palmer Divide and the Raton Mesa. Where the clouds meet the terrain areas of fog, freezing fog, drizzle and freezing drizzle are also possible. Areas of snow are most likely on the higher terrain around the Pikes Peak Region where accumulations of snow could reach 1"- 4", especially on cooler surfaces, but other areas could intermittently receive some flurries or light rain/snow showers. Snow could lead to slick travel over mainly mountain areas where the air is colder. Scattered snow showers are also possible over and near the mountains to the southwest of Pueblo where light accumulations of snow are possible. High temperatures will only reach the 30s to lower 40s for the plains with 20s over many of our local mountain communities.

Tonight: Scattered snow showers are likely to continue over and near the mountains and on the Palmer Divide. Accumulations of snow look to remain on the light side, but it will be chilly tonight so any snow that does fall may be more likely to overcome the roadways possibly leading to pockets of slick travel at times. Low temperatures are likely to fall into the teens and 20s for most areas by morning.

Extended: We are tracking several surges of colder air and some generally weak upper level waves that will affect the area over the next several days. The air will remain chilly and we'll have periods of cloud cover with at least scattered rain and/or snow showers possible early this week. It is possible that some accumulating snow will fall over parts of our coverage area late Monday through early Tuesday. Wednesday looks a little warmer with high temperatures possibly getting back into the 40s and 50s, but there may still be some rain and/or snow showers around the area. Thursday and Friday also look cool and it’s still too early for us to rule out a slight chance for at least isolated rain and/or snow showers. We should be dry and much warmer by Saturday.