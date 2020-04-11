Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – One More Warm Day – 4/11/20

Weather

Overview: We're tracking a breezy and warm start to the weekend before a period of much colder air settles over the state. Some areas will likely receive some snow at times starting Easter Sunday.

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer with high temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s along the I-25 corridor, 70s to near 80 for the far eastern plains, and mainly 50s to near 60 over the mountains.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild this evening. A strong cold front will move from north to south across the area after midnight with gusty wind likely for many areas, and some rain and snow showers developing over mainly northern areas by morning. The air temperature will cool into the 20s and 30s for most areas by morning, although some mountain areas may fall into the teens.

Easter Sunday: Sunday will be windy and much colder with areas of snow most likely on the higher terrain around the Pikes Peak Region where accumulations of snow could reach 1"- 4", especially on cooler surfaces. Scattered snow showers are also possible farther south, mainly over and near the mountains, but accumulations of snow look to remain very light. High temperatures will only reach the 30s to lower 40s for the plains with 20s over many of our local mountain communities.

Extended: We are tracking several surges of colder air and some generally weak upper level waves that will affect the area over the next couple of days. The air will remain chilly, we'll have periods of cloud cover with at least scattered rain and/or snow showers possible through Tuesday. Wednesday looks dry and a little warmer with high temperatures possibly getting back into the 50s for many areas. Thursday looks cooler again with another chance for scattered rain and/or snow showers. We should be dry and much warmer by Friday and Saturday.