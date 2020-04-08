Cool and unsettled weather headed to Colorado

Weather

This evening a cold front will back into central Colorado transporting cool air and moisture to the state. A dense low cloud deck will settle into El Paso County early Thursday, capping high temperatures only into the 50s and low 60s, a big change from the previous few days. Precipitation accompanied by this frontal passage will be quite minimal, but a few isolated showers through the day in Colorado Springs is possible.

Thursday evening the isolated rain showers will become more steady with rain/snow chances continuing into early Friday morning. Temperatures are looking slightly too warm in Colorado Springs to support snowfall, but light flurries are possible for locations above 7000ft with minor accumulation.

Intermittent sunshine for Friday with more scattered rain showers after 3pm. To start the weekend daily rain chances will persist with patchy sunshine for Saturday. A second cold front enters into Colorado on Sunday, bringing a chance for heavier and more persistent precipitation. Overall cool and unsettled weather in Colorado through the weekend forecast and even into the start of next week.

