Prolonged cool & cloudy weather headed our way

Wednesday is the last day to enjoy the warm and sunny conditions as Colorado enters into unsettled weather. Temperatures still into the 60s and 70s with breezy afternoon wind gusts to 20-25mph, contributing once again to the elevated fire weather concerns.

A cold front will back into the I-25 corridor late Wednesday night, transporting cool air and low clouds. Latest model runs have been less enthusiastic about snowfall accumulation in El Paso County for Thursday and Friday. Although it'll still be possible for light accumulation in the high country, I'd expect mostly drizzle/rain showers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo for this event.

In Colorado recently we've become accustomed to quick hitting cold fronts bringing snow chances then quickly warming up, what we haven't seen in is prolonged cool and unsettled weather. Which is exactly what will happen this weekend. Multiple shortwave troughs will dip into Colorado through the weekend and into the start of next week, keeping most locations in the 40s and 50s with scattered rain/snow showers. Currently none of these events look severe.

Next chance for warm and sunny skies look to be the middle of next week, but even long range model runs are hinting at this cold snap to continue through Wednesday at least.

