Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Fire Weather For Some – 4/5/20

Weather

Overview: We're tracking much warmer air and wind for the next few days which for some areas will likely lead to conditions becoming favorable for the spread of wildfires at times. Later next week we should get colder again with another chance for some rain and snow.

Today: We will be warmer again with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s for the plains; mainly 50s over the mountains. We also expect increasing wind and drier air to affect many areas as the day progresses. It is likely that conditions will become favorable for the spread of wildfires Sunday afternoon for areas where significant precipitation has not fallen recently; this appears most likely along and south of the Arkansas River and over the San Luis Valley where Red Flag Warning are in effect from 12 PM until 8 PM.

Tonight: The wind will subside some this evening and we'll become mostly clear with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Extended: We will remain partly cloudy, warm, dry, and breezy to windy at times Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s for many areas with lower 80s possible over the far southeastern plains.

We're tracking a shallow layer of much colder air that looks to remain just to our north for most of Wednesday which would suggest we would likely remain warm and windy for most of the day. However, it is possible that the leading edge of that shallow layer of colder air could come a little farther south than currently expected which would cause the air to cool significantly for the plains of eastern Colorado, especially along and north of the Arkansas River. We'll track the possibility for this colder air arriving as early as Wednesday over the next couple of days.

It seems likely that by Wednesday night and Thursday all areas will get much colder and our chances for some rain and snow will be on the rise again. If we do receive rain and snow late Wednesday and Thursday it appears likely we'll dry out and warm up again briefly Friday through early Saturday before another shot of colder, unsettled weather might affect the area.