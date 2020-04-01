Warm and windy Tuesday for Southern Colorado

Weather

TODAY: Partly sunny skies begin our Wednesday and we will see some breezy weather too. Those winds pick up through the daytime and will be gusting between 20 and 35 mph south of highway 50. This will contribute to areas of high fire south of Highway 50 where red flag warnings are in place through 8pm tonight. Highs today will be feeling more like late spring and early summer! We reach the upper 60s to low 70s along I-25. 50s In the mountains, with 70s and 80s over the Plains.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy at times with lows cooling to the upper 30s and low 40s.

EXTENDED: The rest of the week brings some big changes for Thursday into Friday! Our next weather maker moves in from the northwest and will bring us rain and snow showers along with some cooler than normal air. Most of the heavy snow tracks north of the area, but some rain and snow is likely over the Palmer Divide and in north Teller County between 4 and 8pm tomorrow night. A coating of snow is possible but it won’t be anything to slow you down. Low clouds and fog develop through Friday morning, so that combine with slow clearing on Friday afternoon means a cold day with highs in the 30s and 40s.