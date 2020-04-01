Fire Weather Warnings this afternoon with cool weather headed our way Thursday

Weather

The stubborn dense high-level cloud deck has kept temperatures from warming as much as we initially thought, only into the 50s and 60s for mostly central Colorado locations. Fire Weather Warnings still in effect for Huerfano, Las Animas, and Baca Counties till 8pm tonight due to slightly stronger winds with gusts to 30mph today. Isolated showers possible south of HWY 50 but the overall coverage and intensity of the precipitation will be low.



The cold front we've been talking about all week finally makes it's arrival into Colorado and will move south and west through the day Thursday. The exact positioning of this front is still relatively uncertain, it will likely stall out slightly north of HWY 50 keeping far southern Colorado warmer than the rest of the state.

Scattered showers and flurries will start mid afternoon Thursday in El Paso/Teller/Douglas Counties with minimal impacts to driving conditions. The biggest effect of the cold front will be the cooler temperatures going into Friday, Colorado Springs will be lucky to hit into the 40s.

Isolated showers and flurries possible Friday morning with gradually clearing skies for Friday evening helping low temperatures into the 20s with rebounding conditions for the weekend. Back into the 60s with afternoon sunshine Saturday and Sunday.

