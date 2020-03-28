Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Cold Wind – 3/28/20

Weather

Overview: We're in for a windy start to the weekend as the latest storm moves east of the area. Afternoon temperatures remain near average the next few days, but periods of wind, cloud cover and possibly scattered showers will keep the air feeling pretty cool at times. We should warm briefly starting Tuesday.

Today: The snow last night has left some area roadways a bit slick this morning so use caution while traveling during the early morning hours. As the storm moves east of the area, strong wind gusts will become more common this morning with occasional gusts of 30 – 50 mph possible along and east of I-25 for several hours. Although the wind should gradually subside from west to east this afternoon, most of the day will be blustery over the plains. High temperatures will reach the 40s and 50s for the plains with a mixture of 30s to lower 40s over our local mountain areas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with less wind and cool temperatures falling into the teens and 20s by morning.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance that some flurries or brief snow showers may develop over and near the mountains very late in the afternoon. We expect high temperatures to reach the 40s over our local mountain communities with 50s to lower 60s for the plains.

Extended: We'll be partly cloudy and breezy again on Monday with scattered rain and snow showers developing over and near the mountains late in the day. Tuesday should be sunny, windy and warmer with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s for the plains and 50s for the mountains. Colder air will be very near the area for the rest of the week, but it is difficult to know what the southern extent of this cold air will be on any given day. Although it’s possible that the colder air and precipitation will remain to our north on Wednesday and Thursday, we’re not convinced we can promise that we won't end up significantly colder than we will be on Tuesday and have a chance for some rain and snow. We’ll adjust the details of our forecast over the next several days as we become more confident about the southern extent of the shallow layer of cold air later in the week.