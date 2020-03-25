Critical fire weather continues with approaching precipitation chances

Weather

Low pressure off the west coast is slowly but surely headed towards Colorado. In the meantime that means strong southwesterly winds continue for Thursday. Wind gusts reaching 45-55mph along the I-25 and HWY 50 corridors is likely, combined with warm temperatures and relative humidity dipping into the low teens, making for elevated fire weather concerns. As of this discussion, the National Weather Service has Fire Weather Watches in effect for tomorrow afternoon in SE Colorado, don't be surprised to see the watches turn into warnings.

Cold frontal passage associated with the low pressure system will occur Friday afternoon, bringing rain showers to locations below 6500ft. Precipitation will likely change over to snow for higher elevations with relatively minimal accumulation. This system currently looks on the weak side, and with temperatures so warm the past few days, expect minimal snow accumulation on roadways therefor minimal travel impacts besides wet roads.

Precipitation will be stubborn to exit Colorado Saturday morning so a few lingering snow flurries and rain showers are possible, but overall gradual clearing through the day Saturday.

