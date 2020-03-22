Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Breezy Afternoon – 3/22/2020

Weather

Overview: We’ll warm up over the next several days and eventually get windy. Weak waves will bring enough instability to the area for scattered rain and/or snow showers on occasion. The end of the week looks much colder and possibly snowy again.

Today: Partly cloudy, becoming breezy to windy at times and a little warmer with a slight chance for a few sprinkles and/or flurries over northern parts of our coverage area this afternoon. High temperatures should reach the 50s and 60s for the plains with 40s over the mountains.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool with low temperatures in the 20s and 30s for most areas.

Extended: Monday will start dry, but some scattered rain and snow showers are possible again in the afternoon primarily over and near our local mountain areas. Tuesday & Wednesday should be windy and warmer. It looks like we’ll get colder again starting Thursday and have another chance for snow over the area by Friday.