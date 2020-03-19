Marty’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast – Blizzard Conditions For Some – 3/19/20

Weather

Overview: The storm brinGing the wind, rain, and snow to the area will move away from the area tonight allowing for a decrease in wind and precipitation, but not before some areas on the higher terrain around the Pikes Peak Region (generally above 6500 – 7000 feet) have received as much as 6”- 12” of wind-driven snow. Additional, weak waves will keep the air cool with a chance for at least scattered rain and snow showers at timeS through Saturday evening. We expect a string of warmer days starting Sunday, but we will be windy at times.

Rest of this Afternoon: The transition zone for travelers around the Pikes Peak Region will generally exist between Garden of the Gods Road and Briargate Blvd. South of this area the roads will remain mostly wet, but as you travel north through this area expect increasingly slushy and snow-packed roadways with decreasing visibility. Travel between the north side of Colorado Springs towards Castle Rock or out northeast along US 24 towards Falcon and Peyton is going to be very difficult with road closures a good possibility at times. The roads are not going to be a picnic in and out of Teller County either, but the wind won’t cause blowing and drifting snow to the extreme we’ll see over the Palmer Divide.

Tonight: Most areas along and east of I-25 will remain very windy this evening with a gradual decrease in the wind expected after midnight. Although most of the heavy snow has already fallen with this storm, periods of snow will continue to fall over primarily the higher terrain surrounding both Colorado Springs and Pueblo for a few hours after sunset keeping travel over these areas difficult and possibly producing another 1”- 3” of snow in spots (especially southwest of Pueblo) before ending late. Low temperatures will fall into the teens over the mountains and 20s for the plains, so some residual icy roadways are likely to greet Friday morning travelers where roads were wet, and/or snow-covered.

Friday: Parts of the area will see some sun early Friday morning, but if so, it won’t be too long before the clouds re-develop as another wave approaches the area and draws the colder air at the surface back up against the mountains. Although the wave we are tracking for Friday doesn’t look nearly as strong as our current storm, it will probably result in a period of mainly light snow for lower elevations near the mountains with accumulations of snow generally an inch or less. Breezy and chilly along and west of I-25 with high temperatures only in the 30s to lower 40s; some areas along and south of the Arkansas River could get a little warmer.

Extended: Most areas will see some sun Saturday morning before clouds begin to increase again later in the day. Saturday afternoon will be breezy and a little warmer with high temperatures reaching the 40s and 50s for most areas, but scattered rain and snow showers may develop over and near the mountains late in the day and last into Saturday evening. Sunday should kick off a stretch of dry, warmer days for the plains with just some scattered snow showers at times over the ski resorts. Although we’ll be warmer for several days, we’ll also be windy at times with periods of cloud cover. There are indications that we may cool down and have at least scattered rain and snow showers back in the area by about Thursday