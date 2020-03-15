Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – More Early Gloom – 3/15/2020

Weather

Overview: Monday should feature a brief warm-up before more cool and unsettled weather heads toward the area. The latter half of the week will be windy at times with occasional Rain and snow showers and varied temperatures across the area.

Today: Morning low clouds and patchy, dense fog/freezing fog, drizzle and freezing drizzle over the plains will make for poor visibility and allow for icy spots to remain on roadways again early this morning. Like yesterday, the lack of sun early in the day over the plains will keep the air cool for a while, and even after the clouds break up it will take some time for low lying areas in eastern Colorado to warm. For the higher terrain on and near the mountains the sky should clear early, and the air should warm more quickly as a result. All areas should become partly cloudy and breezy eventually with high temperatures ranging from the 30s to lower 40s for low lying areas in extreme eastern Colorado and 50s and 60s again likely on the higher terrain to the southwest of Pueblo. Most other areas along the I-25 corridor should expect a mixture of 40s and 50s again by mid to late afternoon.

Tonight: We do not expect low clouds and fog to be as common over the plains tonight, but some pockets will likely form along the Arkansas River. Over and near the mountains the wind may begin to pick up late as some warmer air begins working over the area.. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s for most areas.

Extended: Monday should be mostly sunny, breezy and warm for all areas with high temperatures in the 60s for the plains and 50s over the mountains. Another shallow layer of colder air may back into the area by Tuesday bringing an increase in clouds and a chance for at least scattered rain and snow showers. The rest of the week looks tricky as shallow layers of colder air slosh in and out of the area and a storm system over the southwestern United States sends several upper level waves our way. Temperatures may vary significantly from day to day and we’ll have additional chances for at least scattered showers on occasion through the end of the week.