Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Cloudy/Foggy Start For Some – 3/14/2020

Weather

Overview: The system that brought the cooler air and precipitation to the area yesterday will leave a shallow layer of cool air in its wake. We should expect some overnight and early morning low clouds and patchy fog over the plains with a few showers possible over the Pikes Peak Region Saturday evening. Monday should feature a brief warm-up before more cool and unsettled weather heads toward the area.

Today: Morning low clouds and patchy, dense fog/freezing fog over the plains will make for poor visibility and allow for icy spots to remain on roadways early this morning. The lack of sun early in the day over the plains will also keep the air cool for a while, and even after the clouds break up it may take some time for low lying areas in eastern Colorado to warm up. For the higher terrain on and near the mountains the sky should clear early, and the air should warm more quickly as a result. All areas should become mostly sunny and breezy through mid-day with clouds increasing over and near the mountains again late. High temperatures will only reach the 30s and 40s for low lying areas in eastern Colorado with coolest air remaining east of the mountains. The warmest air should be found on the higher terrain to the west and southwest of Pueblo this afternoon where high temperatures will reach the 50s near 60. Most other areas along the I-25 corridor should expect a mixture of 40s and 50s by mid to late afternoon.

Tonight: It is possible that scattered, generally brief rain and snow showers will develop over the Pikes Peak Region this evening. We do not expect widespread, heavy precipitation or any significant travel impacts due to snow, but low clouds and patchy fog, drizzle, freezing drizzle and freezing fog will likely redevelop over much of eastern Colorado potentially causing some icy roads in spots. The low clouds will eventually bank up against the mountains again late tonight into early Sunday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s for most areas.

Sunday: It looks like low lying areas in eastern Colorado may again start the morning out grey with a mixture of clouds and sun and breezy conditions expected during the afternoon. Temperatures should slowly warm into the 40s and 50s for most areas, but a some areas on the higher terrain to the south and southwest of Pueblo could reach the lower 60s again.

Extended: Monday should be mostly sunny, breezy and warm for all areas with high temperatures in the 60s for the plains and 50s over the mountains. Another shallow layer of colder air may back into the area by Tuesday bringing an increase in clouds and a chance for at least some drizzle and freezing drizzle, and possibly some scattered rain and snow showers. The rest of the week looks tricky as shallow layers of colder air slosh in and out of the area and a storm system over the southwestern United States sends several upper level waves our way. Temperatures may vary significantly from day to day and we’ll have additional chances for at least scattered showers on occasion through the end of the week.