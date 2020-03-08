Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Late Showers Possible? – 3/8/2020

Weather

Overview: We're tracking a chance for scattered showers later today. The first half of the week should be partly cloudy and rather mild with dry conditions. Starting Wednesday we’ll expect at least a slight chance for scattered showers to return to the area. There are indications that a weak storm system will bring some unsettled weather to the area by the end of the week.

Today: We will start out partly cloudy and rather mild with breezy conditions expected at times throughout the day. The clouds will increase during the afternoon and eventually we expect scattered showers to develop with a little thunder possible as well. Although the air will be a little cooler we still expect high temperatures in the 50s and 60s along and west of I-25 with some 70s over the far eastern plains. Scattered showers are also expected over the high country and mountain valleys with some minor accumulations of wet snow possible over the higher peaks.

Tonight: Scattered showers and possibly some thunder will remain possible this evening with some wet snow possible over higher elevations in Teller County. We should be partly cloudy and breezy overnight with low temperatures mostly in the 30s for the plains with 20s over the mountains. By daybreak some patchy low clouds may develop over parts of eastern Colorado.

Extended: Monday might be a little slow to warm and end up a bit cooler but will probably remain dry. Tuesday looks partly cloudy and breezy at times but dry. Starting Wednesday afternoon our chances for at least scattered showers will be on the increase again although it doesn’t currently appear that we should expect widespread, significant precipitation over the plains of eastern Colorado. Long range computer models suggest a weak upper level storm will slowly meander across the state through the end of the week into the weekend and combine with shallow cold fronts to bring cooler air, some wind and at least scattered rain and snow showers to much of the state.