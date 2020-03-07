Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Warm Start To The Weekend! – 3/7/2020

Weather

Overview: We're in for a warm weekend with just a slight chance for some scattered showers late Sunday. The first half of the week should be partly cloudy and rather mild with just a slight chance for scattered showers Wednesday afternoon. There are indications that a weak storm system will bring cooler and unsettled weather to the area by the end of the week.

Today: Partly cloudy with some areas of wind this afternoon. The air will warm quickly today and we expect the plains to warm well into the 60s and 70s with our local mountain areas primarily in the 50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with low temperatures mostly in the 30s to near 40. Very spotty snow showers may develop over the high country late.

Extended: Scattered rain and snow showers will become more common along and west of the Continental Divide on Sunday. For eastern Colorado, Sunday will start out partly cloudy and rather mild, but the clouds will increase during the afternoon and eventually we expect scattered showers to develop over with a little thunder possible as well. Rain showers could change to a little wet snow over our local mountain areas Sunday night but we wouldn't expect significant impacts to travel for most areas. Monday might be a little slow to warm and end up a bit cooler but will probably remain dry. Tuesday looks partly cloudy and a little warmer. Starting Wednesday afternoon our chances for at least scattered showers will be on the increase again. Long range computer models suggest a weak upper level storm will slowly meander across the state Thursday and Friday bringing cooler air, some wind and scattered rain and snow showers to the state.