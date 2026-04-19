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Weather Video

Tracking the start of a warm up

krdo
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Published 5:01 AM

Today is the start of a warming trend in Southern Colorado! Highs will be in the 60s to 70s with sunny skies! Baca County is under a Red Flag Warning from 10AM to 9AM due dry and breezy conditions, gust up to 40mph is possible.

Tonight will be a mild night with lows in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with 20s for the High Country. We will continue to have clear skies.

Warmer temperatures will continue for the start of the work week. Highs will increase into the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

Tuesday temperatures will increase slightly with some hometowns flirting with the 90s in the Eastern Plains.

Fire Weather returns by the middle of the work week due to dry and breezy conditions, we can see gust up to 45mph.

Temperatures will fall back into the 60s to 70s Thursday but fire weather is possible with dry conditions continuing and gust up to 35mph. A cold front will come through late Thursday, there is chance for an isolated mixed shower Thursday night.

We will continue with a chance for an rain/snow showers behind the cold front Friday. Highs will continue to fall into the 50s to 60s.

Cool temperatures and rain/snow shower chances will continue into the start of the weekend.

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Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

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