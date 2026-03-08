Extra Sunshine Today with Springing Forward

Today will be warm and sunny day with highs in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 40s to 50s. We do have the return of fire weather today with Red Flag Warnings along the far Southern Portion of the I-25 corridor near Walsenburg and Trinidad.

Tonight we will continue have clear skies. Our lows will be in the 20s to 30s with some hometowns in the High Country having lows in the teens.

Monday we will continue with fire weather possibilities. We have Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings issued starting just south of Colorado Springs and extend south along the I-25 corridor due to dry and breezy conditions. Highs will increase into the 70s to 80s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 50s to 60s.

Tuesday we will have clouds with highs in the 60s to 70s for Southern Colorado. There is a chance for rain showers with possible thunder along portions of the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. A cold front will come through late Tuesday allowing for precipitation chances to continue into early night, we will be dry by midnight.

Due to the cold front temperatures will fall Wednesday, highs will be in the 50s for majority of Southern Colorado. Our skies will be sunny.

Temperatures rebound back into the 60s to 70 Thursday then into the 70s for Friday. It will be breezy Friday with gust up to 30 mph possible.

Warm temperatures, sunny skies, and breezy conditions will continue into the start of the weekend.