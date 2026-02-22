Sunny Sunday Funday

Today temperatures will increase into the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 30s to 40s. We will continue to have dry and sunny skies.

Tonight will be warmer with lows in the teens to 20s for Southern Colorado, a few hometowns in the High Country will have lows in the single digits.

Monday temperatures increase significantly. We will have highs in the 60s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with 40s to 50s for the High Country. Sunny skies continue.

Temperatures increase into the 70s Tuesday with the High Country continuing to have highs in 40s to 50s. We will have to monitor for fire weather, this does include areas along the I-25 corridor.

Warm conditions continue as we head into the middle of the work week. It will be breezy with gust up to 35 mph possible. The High Country does have a chance for snow and there is a slight chance that moisture can spill over into the I-25 corridor in the form of rain.

Temperatures will dip back down into the 60s Thursday then highs will increase back into the 60s to 70s by Friday. We will be dry and will have to monitor for potential fire weather.

The warm and dry conditions will continue as we head into the start of the weekend!