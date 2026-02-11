Skip to Content
Weather Video

A wet end to the work week

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:36 PM

Today: Temperatures were mild, with most areas reaching the 60s. El Paso County cooled into the 50s after 4 PM and dropped into the 40s after 7 PM.

Tomorrow: Another mostly clear and mild day with highs in the 60s. By late day, a western mountain system begins moving onto the plains, bringing a slight chance for a brief shower in El Paso County and nearby areas.

Friday: Southern Colorado will be impacted first as moderate to heavy rain develops and slowly tracks north. Pueblo County can expect showers between 12–1 PM. Heavier rain arrives in El Paso County after 5 PM. After 9 PM, the system transitions from rain to snow, with total snowfall accumulations of 0.5" to 1" possible before 9 AM Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.