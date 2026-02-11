A wet end to the work week

Today: Temperatures were mild, with most areas reaching the 60s. El Paso County cooled into the 50s after 4 PM and dropped into the 40s after 7 PM.

Tomorrow: Another mostly clear and mild day with highs in the 60s. By late day, a western mountain system begins moving onto the plains, bringing a slight chance for a brief shower in El Paso County and nearby areas.

Friday: Southern Colorado will be impacted first as moderate to heavy rain develops and slowly tracks north. Pueblo County can expect showers between 12–1 PM. Heavier rain arrives in El Paso County after 5 PM. After 9 PM, the system transitions from rain to snow, with total snowfall accumulations of 0.5" to 1" possible before 9 AM Saturday.