Near record breaking high temperatures

By
Published 5:16 AM

Today: Saturday is looking like one of our warmest days of the season with multiple areas hitting 70s including Pueblo, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield. Winds will pick up through the morning with 20-30 mph gusts for Huerfano, Fremont, Pueblo, and El Paso County. The record high temps for Feb 7th are in the high 70s for Pueblo County and low 70s for El Paso County.

Tonight: Low temperatures are mild with most areas dropping to right around freezing. Winds calm down for the overnight. Increase cloud cover affects some of the southern areas, however precipitation is few to none with the only County having the chance to get a little moisture being Alamosa County.

Tomorrow: Temperatures drop a few degrees but still sit well above average and are in the 60s for most areas. There are still some 20 mph gusts throughout the morning.

Author Profile Photo

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

