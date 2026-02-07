Near record breaking high temperatures

Today: Saturday is looking like one of our warmest days of the season with multiple areas hitting 70s including Pueblo, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield. Winds will pick up through the morning with 20-30 mph gusts for Huerfano, Fremont, Pueblo, and El Paso County. The record high temps for Feb 7th are in the high 70s for Pueblo County and low 70s for El Paso County.

Tonight: Low temperatures are mild with most areas dropping to right around freezing. Winds calm down for the overnight. Increase cloud cover affects some of the southern areas, however precipitation is few to none with the only County having the chance to get a little moisture being Alamosa County.

Tomorrow: Temperatures drop a few degrees but still sit well above average and are in the 60s for most areas. There are still some 20 mph gusts throughout the morning.