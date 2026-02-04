Coolest day of the work week

Today cold air will filter in behind the front allowing for temperatures to be at seasonal to slightly above seasonal. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s for Southern Colorado. Our skies will be sunny!

Tonight we will have lows in the 20s to 30s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains the High Country will have lows in the single digits to teens.

Thursday temperatures will sky rocket into the 60s for majority of Southern Colorado due to a High Pressure System sitting by us. We will continue to have sunny skies.

The 60s continue for Friday with some hometowns flirting with the 70s. Sunny skies will prevail.

This weekend we will continue to keep the warmth and sunny skies. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the 60s while temperatures drop slightly for Sunday with highs in the 50s to 60s.

We will continue with the 50s to 60s for the start of the work week and continue into Tuesday with sunshine continuing.