Warm start to the first full week of February

Today we will have highs in the 50s to 60s across Southern Colorado. Although we will have the warmth our skies will be cloudy.

Tonight, lows will be in the 20s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows ranging from below zero into the low 20s. Clouds will decrease and our skies will become mostly clear.

Tuesday, highs drop into the 50s for Southern Colorado. A front will come through in the afternoon to evening allowing for a chance for isolated snow/mix. Majority of Southern Colorado will stay dry.

Cooler air behind the front will continue into Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will be dry with sunshine.

Temperatures rebound into the 50s to 60s Thursday and will continue into Friday. Our skies will continue to be sunny!

We are tracking a beautiful warm weekend ahead with highs in the 60s for both days. Sunshine will prevail as well!