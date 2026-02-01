Skip to Content
Tracking a warm and dry start to the week

today at 7:09 AM
Published 5:01 AM

Today: Relative humidity drops below 20 percent around 2-3 pm for the El Paso, Pueblo, and Fremont County area. However, winds are minimal which helps mitigate fire danger. Temperatures warm up to the low 60s for some areas including Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

Tonight: Temperatures drop back down to freezing when the sun goes down making for a chilly Monday morning.

Tomorrow: We keep the warming trend rolling with some areas including Pueblo, Fremont, and the eastern plains staying in the 60s. Through the evening there are some fire danger concerns as winds pick up.

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

