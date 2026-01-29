Seasonal to slightly above normal temps today

Today we will have highs slightly cooler but still above normal. Highs will be in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will be mostly sunny and breezy at times.

Tonight we will have lows in the teens to 20s for majority of Southern Colorado, the High Country will have lows from below zero to the single digits. Our skies will be mostly clear.

Friday highs will continue to be in the 40s to 50s for Southern Colorado. Dry and sunny skies continue.

For the start of the weekend highs will increase into the 50s along the I-25 corridor, 40s for the Eastern Plains, and 40s to 50s for the High Country.

Temperatures increase Sunday into the 50s for majority of Southern Colorado, some hometowns will be nearing the 60 degree mark.

The start of the first work week of February will be coming in hot with highs in the 50s to 60s.

The warmth is short lived as temperatures fall into the 30s to 40s Tuesday. We are tracking the potential for snow Tuesday and potentially Wednesday, depending on how the weather plays out. We will continue to monitor this system for you as it gets closer and fine tune the forecast.

The cooler temperatures will continue heading into the middle of the work week.