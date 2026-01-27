Tracking warmer temperatures

Today temperatures will be in the 40s for majority of Southern Colorado, a few hometowns may get into the low 50s. Our day will start with clouds but they will decrease by the time we get to the afternoon and we will see sunshine.

Tonight we will have lows in teens and single digits along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows ranging from below zero and into the teens. Our skies will be mostly clear.

Wednesday we will see highs increase into the 50s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 30s to 40s. Our skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Thursday temperatures dip slightly back into the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will continue to have highs in the 30s to 40s.

Temperatures will continue to be in the 40s to 50s as we finish out the work week.

Temperatures increase back into the 50s for Saturday and continue for Sunday.

We could temperatures increase slightly into the upper 50s to around 60 for the highs heading into the start of the work week.