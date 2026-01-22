Last day of comfortable temperatures before the cold

Today will be our last day of warmth before the bitter cold. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s for majority of Southern Colorado. We will reach our highs in the late morning to early afternoon then the cold arctic air will start to make its way into the area.

Tonight we will have lows in the single digits to teens across Southern Colorado. Our skies will be cloudy. The High Country will start to see snow in the early Friday hours.

The snow will continue to spread across Southern Colorado and we can see snow in the late morning to early afternoon. Highs will be in the teens to 20s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will see highs in the 20s to 30s.

There are Winter Weather Advisories issued for the High Country that starts at 11AM and last until 5AM Sunday due to moderate to heavy snow.

The Eastern Plains are under a Cold Weather Advisory from 5PM Friday until 11AM Saturday due to wind chill at 20 degrees and below.

We will continue with the snow Saturday and our highs will be even colder. Highs will be in the teens along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 20s to 30s.

The snow will come to an end by Sunday morning. If you are headed up to Empower Field for the AFC Championship game, you may want to allow for extra time. It will be cold as well Denver is forecasting a high of 23 degrees so make sure to bundle up. Highs for Southern Colorado will be in the 20s for Southern Colorado as well.

Temperatures will increase into the 30s to 40s for Southern Colorado heading into the start of the work week. Our skies will be dry and sunny.

Highs will increase into the 40s to 50s Tuesday and continue into the middle of the work week. Dry and sunny conditions will continue!