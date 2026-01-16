Colder temps to finish out the work week

Today we will have cooler but seasonal temperatures for Southern Colorado. We will have highs in the 40s for majority of Southern Colorado, a few hometowns in the High Country will have highs below 40 degrees. Our skies will start sunny but clouds start to build as we go through out the day.

We have Red Flag Warning for portions of the Eastern Plains starting at 9AM and lasting until 5PM this is due to dry and breezy conditions. It will be very windy for portions of the Eastern Plains so they have a High Wind Warning in effect as well until 5PM, gust up to 65 mph is possible. We will have to monitor the possibly of dust storms due to the strong winds kicking up soil.

Tonight we will have lows in the teens and 20s for majority of Southern Colorado. Some hometowns in the High Country will have their lows in the single digits. Our skies will partly to mostly cloudy.

Saturday we will have highs in the 30s to 40s for Southern Colorado. If you are headed up to Empower Field for the game, Denver has a high of 40 with sunny skies by 5PM we will be in the upper 30s and by 8PM we will be in the low 30s. Make sure to take a jacket with you as the game will start nice but be cooler by the end.

Sunday temperatures bounce back into the 40s to 50s for Southern Colorado.

We will continue with warm temperatures heading into your MLK Day!

Then the warm temperatures will continue for your short work week!