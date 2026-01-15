Last day of warmth before seasonal temperatures return

Enjoy the warmth because temperatures will fall heading into Friday. Highs today will be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 40s to 50s. There will be lots of sunshine!

Portions of the Eastern Plains are in a Red Flag Warning starting at 10AM and lasting through 6PM due to dry and breezy conditions.

Tonight we will continue with the clear skies. It will be another chilly night with lows in the teens to 20s for Southern Colorado, some mountain towns will have their lows in the single digits. We are experiencing cooler temperatures due to a front that is making its way through the region. When it comes through late tonight to the early morning hours of Friday we could potentially have a quick burst of snow in the far Eastern Plains.

Friday we will have cooler temperatures due the cold front, we will have highs in the 40s for majority of Southern Colorado. Breezy conditions will continue for portions of the Eastern Plains and they are under a High Wind Watch starting at 8AM and lasting until 5PM. They could potentially see gust up to 60 mph.

We will continue with cool temperatures for Saturday. If you are headed up to Denver for the game Saturday they have a high of 42 degrees and low of 28 degrees, so make sure to take your jacket but the the start of the game should feel nice. Dry and sunny skies will continue.

Sunday highs increase back into the 40s to 50s for Southern Colorado and the will continue into MLK day and the start of your short work week. We will continue with dry and sunny skies!