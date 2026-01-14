Cooler but still above normal temps today

Today we will have cooler temperatures but still above normal. Our highs will be in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

Tonight temperatures fall back below freezing with lows in the 20s to 30s for majority of Southern Colorado. The High Country will have their lows in the single digits to teens.

Thursday temperatures kick back up into the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs remaining in the 40s. The Eastern Plains, Kit Carson and Cheyenne Country, have High Wind Watches and Red Flag Warnings in effect due to breezy and dry conditions.

Friday temperatures fall into the 40s for Southern Colorado. Our skies will remain dry and sunny.

Cool temperatures will continue into the start of the weekend. If you are headed to up to Denver Saturday for the Broncos games, they will have a high of 50 degrees and a low of 29 degrees. You may not need a jacket for the start of the game but temperatures will drop towards the end of the game once the sunsets.

Temperatures increase into the 40s to 50s Sunday and will remain there heading into MLK day and the first half of the short work week.