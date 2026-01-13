Unseasonably warm Tuesday

Today will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be mostly sunny with few clouds.

Tonight we will have lows back in the 20s to low 30s for the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the single digits to 20s. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

Wednesday temperatures drop back down into the 40s to 50s for Southern Colorado due to a cold front with dry and sunny conditions continuing.

Then temperatures rebound back into the 50s to 60s Thursday with dry and sunny conditions continuing.

Friday temperatures will then fall into the 30s to 40s with breezy conditions possible, especially for the Eastern Plains. Our skies will remain dry with sunshine.

We will keep with the cool temperatures for the start of the weekend. If you are headed out to the game Saturday make sure you have jacket, the game will start of nice but cooler temperatures will prevail once the sunsets.

Temperatures increase into the 40s to 50s Sunday, where they will remain heading into the holiday. During this time we will continue to have dry and sunny skies.