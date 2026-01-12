Sunshine and warm temps to aid in more snow melt

Today highs will be in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 30s. The warmth and sunshine will aid in more snow melt!

Tonight we will have lows in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with lows in the single digits to teens for the High Country. We will continue to have clear skies. Be careful driving due to the snow melt that happens in the daytime, some water can refreeze causing slick road conditions.

Tuesday temperatures increase into the 50s to 60s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. Sunny skies will continue.

Temperatures will dip into the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado for the middle of the work week with dry and sunny conditions continuing. Those same conditions will continue for Thursday.

Highs fall into the 30s to 40s to finish out the work week. Our skies will be sunny and dry.

The cool conditions will continue for the start of the weekend then by Sunday highs will increase back into the 40s to 50s.