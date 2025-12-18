Cooler and calmer today

High Wind Warning remains along the I-25 corridor until 7AM due to strong winds, the winds will calm down heading into the late morning to early afternoon. The Eastern Plains are under a Red Flag Warning starting at 11AM until 5PM due to dry and breezy conditions. Today will be the coolest day of the work week with highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

Tonight we will continue to have lows in the 20s to 30s for the I-25 corridor and East with the High Country having lows range from the single digits to 20s.

Winds and Fire will be back to finish out the work week. All of the I-25 corridor is under a Fire Weather Watch from Friday morning to Friday afternoon due dry and breezy conditions we could get gust up to 45mph. Temperatures will also rebound back into the 60s to 70s for the Front Range and Eastern Plains, the High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s.

Above normal temperatures will continue for the start of the weekend highs will be in the 50s to 60s for majority of Southern Colorado, a few mountain towns will have highs in the 40s. The 50s to 60s will continue for Sunday. Both days we will have dry conditions.

Unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions will continue for the start of the holiday week. We will have highs in the 60s to 70s. Temperatures will then fall into the 50s to 60s Tuesday and remain there through Christmas!