Calm winds today, windy tomorrow

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue for the today. Highs will be in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs range from the 30s to 50s. We will continue to have dry and sunny skies.

Wednesday will be windy. There are High Wind Warnings from 11AM Wed to 12AM Thu in effect for Teller County and the western portion of El Paso County gust up to 45mph are possible. Northern Colorado will be windy as well and are under the High Wind Warning. We also have a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11AM Wed to 6PM Wed for the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains due to windy and dry conditions.

Temperatures will increase into the 60s to 70s along the Front Range and the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. Dry and sunny skies will continue for Southern Colorado. Northern Colorado has a chance for snow and some could make its way down near Salida in the late evening to early night hours.

Thursday temperatures will dip into the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado with dry conditions continuing.

Friday temperatures jump back up into the 60s to 70s the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 40s to 50s.

This weekend warmth and dry skies continue. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s with Saturday being warmer than Sunday.

The warmth and dry conditions will continue into the start of the holiday week.