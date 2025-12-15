Tracking an unseasonably warm work week

We will continue to have unseasonably warm temperatures for the start of the work week. Our highs will be in the 60s for majority of Southern Colorado with a few hometowns in the 50s in the High Country. Dry and sunny conditions continue.

Tonight will be a mild night with lows in the 20s to along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows ranging from below zero to the 20s. Skies will continue to be clear and dry.

The warmth sticks around for Tuesday with highs continuing to be in the 50s to 60s for Southern Colorado. Sunshine and dry skies will continue.

Temperatures increase for the middle of the work week with highs in the 60s to 70s for the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 50s. It will be breezy with up to 45mph possible. We will have to watch for fire weather due to the dry and breezy conditions. The central mountains have a chance for light snow but the rest of Colorado will remain dry.

Thursday temperatures will drop into the 50s to 60s but still above normal for this time of the year. By the end of the work week temperatures will rebound into the 60s to 70s. Breezy conditions will return

We will continue to have the above normal temps and dry conditions for the weekend.