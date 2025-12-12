Today we will have cooler temps but it will still be unseasonably warm. We will have highs in the 50s to 60s for majority of Southern Colorado, a few hometowns in the High Country will have highs in the 40s. Our skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It may get breezy at times but overall calm winds.

Tonight we will have lows in the 20s to 30 along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have their lows ranging from the single digits to 20s.

We are tracking a nice weekend ahead we will continue to have above normal temperatures and dry skies. Saturday will be the weekend warmest with highs in the 60s along the Front Range and East. Mountain towns will have highs in the 40s to 50s. Spotty critical fire conditions are possible Saturday, we will continue to monitor the situation.

Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 50s to 60s for majority of Southern Colorado, a few hometowns in the High Country will have highs in the 40s.

The mild December temperatures and dry skies will continue for the start of the work week.

The dry conditions and 50s to 60s will continue through the first half of the work week. We are tracking some possible snow for the central mountains by the middle of the work week.