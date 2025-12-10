Tracking more wind and above normal temps

Today we will have slightly cooler temps and calmer winds than yesterday. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. Most of Southern Colorado will see gust up to 20mph while some hometowns can see gust up to 30mph.

Tonight we will have have lows in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the teens to 20s. Breezy conditions will continue.

Thursday will have well above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s along the Front Range and the Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 40s to 50s. We will continue to have breezy conditions, the wind will be stronger.

To finish out the work week we will have highs fall back down into the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s.

Temperatures will increase into the 60s for hometowns along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains Saturday with the High Country having highs remain in the 40s to 50s. Highs will fall slightly for Sunday mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s for the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country remaining in the 40s to 50s. Dry and mostly sunny conditions will occur for the entirety of the weekend.

For the start of the work week we will continue to have the same temperatures and dry conditions.