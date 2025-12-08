Tracking above normal temps and sunshine this work week

Today will be the start of a warming trend in Southern Colorado. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will be sunny and breezy at times.

Tonight we will continue to have clear skies with our lows in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have their lows in the single digits to teens.

Tuesday temperatures increase we will have highs in the 50s to 60s across Southern Colorado, some hometowns in the Eastern Plains will be flirting with the 70s. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. It will be breezier with sunny skies continuing.

For the middle of the work week dry and sunny skies will continue. Highs will fall slightly but majority of Southern Colorado will remain in the 50s to to low 60s. The High Country will continue to have highs in the 40s to 50s.

Temperatures will hike back up Thursday into the 50s to 60s again along the Front Range and Eastern Plains. The High Country will continue to have highs in the 40s to 50s.

Temperatures drop back down slightly with majority of Southern Colorado in the 40s to 50s. Mostly sunny skies will continue both Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will continue to be dry and sunny with highs remaining in the 40s to 50s for Southern Colorado.