Tracking a beautiful weekend ahead

Today we will have highs in the 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have highs in the 30s to 40s. We will have partly cloudy skies.

Tonight our lows will be in the teens to 20s for majority of Southern Colorado. A few hometowns in the High Country will have lows in the single digits. Our skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

The weekend is looking fantastic in Southern Colorado. Saturday we will have warmer temperatures with highs in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 30s to 40s. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs falling into the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado. We will have sunny skies both days.

If you are headed up north to go ski, be careful, there are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Advisories issued due to moderate to heavy snow and wind gust up to 55mph in some areas. Both the advisory and warning goes into effect starting at 11PM Friday and lasting until 11PM Saturday.

Dry and sunny skies will continue into the start of the work week. Our highs will increase back into the 40s to low 50s with some hometowns in the High Country having their highs in the 30s.

We will continue with the dry and sunny conditions through the second half of the work week. Highs will be in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado with some hometowns in the Eastern Plains flirting with the 60s on Tuesday and Thursday.