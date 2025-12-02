Dry today, snow tomorrow

Today will be the warmest day of the work week with highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. Along the Front Range and Eastern Plains it will be dry with breezy conditions. The High Country will have a chance for snow showers.

Tonight will be cold with lows in the 20s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s. Snow will continue in the High Country then make its way across the I-25 corridor in the early Wednesday morning hours.

We do have Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along the I-25 corridor, includes El Paso and Teller County, and portions of the High Country. This due to moderate to heavy snow. In the lower elevations we can see up to 5inches of snow and in the higher elevations up to 8inches of snow is possible.

We will have a chance for snow all day Wednesday, it will affect your morning commute so allow for extra time in the morning. It will still be snowing by your evening commute so be patient when driving home. We will dry by the late night hours Wednesday. Highs will fall into the upper 20s to 30s.

Dry but cold conditions will remain for the rest of the work week. Highs for Thursday and Friday will be in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado.

The dry and cold conditions will continue throughout the weekend with highs getting up to near 50 by the start of the work week.