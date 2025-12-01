Skip to Content
Snow clears out this morning then sunshine

Published 5:07 AM

Snow will clear out of Southern Colorado by midmorning then sunshine will return to the area. It will be a frigid day with highs in the 30s for Southern Colorado.

Clear skies will continue as we head into tonight. It will be cold with lows in the single digits and teens across Southern Colorado.

Tuesday highs will increase into the 40s to low 50s. It will be breezy. The High Country will have a chance for snow we will stay dry along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday we can start to see snow along the I-25 corridor.

Wednesday we will have another chance for snow across Southern Colorado. As of now along the I-25 corridor we can see one to three inches of snow. Higher snowfall totals in the High Country some hometowns could see up to six inches of snow. We dry out by the early hours of Thursday. Highs will fall back down into the 30s across Southern Colorado.

Cold temperatures stick around for Thursday but increase into the 40s for some hometowns Friday. We will continue to have dry and sunny skies.

We will continue with 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado for the weekend with sunny and dry skies continuing.

Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

