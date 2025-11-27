Unseasonable warm temps for Black Friday

Tonight, lows will be in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

Black Friday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s, our skies will be sunny along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. In the

In the afternoon to evening, there is a chance for snow in the High Country, and portions of the Eastern Plains can experience rain showers. Snow showers will continue into the early hours of Saturday, then dry out. There is a chance for an isolated snow shower north of Colorado Springs; this will be brief.

By mid-morning Saturday, Southern Colorado will be dry. There will be a drastic change in temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado.

Sunday will start out dry, but the High Country will start to see snow chances by the late morning to early afternoon. The snow showers will make its way along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains by the evening time. Snow showers will continue into the night and clear by mid-morning Monday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to 30s.

Chilly temps stick around Monday with sunny skies once the snow moves out. Temperatures are back in the 40s to low 50s by Tuesday. These temps and sunny skies will continue into the middle of the work week.