Coldest day of the week today

A cold front will cause temperatures to fall into the 40s for Southern Colorado today. Our skies will continue to be dry and sunny.

Clear skies continues tonight with bitter cold temperatures. Lows will be in the teens to 20s across Southern Colorado.

Temperatures will begin to increase Wednesday. We will have highs in the back in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. Dry and sunny skies will continue.

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be a great day weatherwise. If you are doing the Turkey Trot make sure to bundle up our temperatures will start out in the 20s to 30s across Southern Colorado. Highs will continue to be in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with 40s to 50s in the High Country. Dry and sunny skies will prevail again.

Black Friday we will continue with the above normal temperatures in Southern Colorado. As we head into the late hours Friday to early hours Saturday there is a slight chance for some snow shower.

We will continue to have a chance for rain and snow showers Saturday with temperatures dropping into the 30s to 40s. There is a chance we could see snow not only in the High Country but along the I-25 corridor as well.

Snow chances will continue to finish out the weekend with cold temperatures continuing. We will dry out by the start of the work week but the cold temperatures continue with highs in the upper 20s to 30s.