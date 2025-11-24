Dry holiday week ahead

Temperatures increase into the 50s to low 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be sunny!

Tonight we will continue to have clear skies across Southern Colorado. It will be chilly with lows back in the 20s to 30s for majority of Southern Colorado, some hometowns in the High Country will have lows in the teens.

Tuesday we will continue to have dry and sunny skies but our highs will fall. Southern Colorado will have highs in the 40s across the region. Tuesday night will be the coldest of the work week, we will have lows in the teens to 20s with some hometowns in the High Country having lows in the single digits.

Wednesday temperatures will increase slightly into the 40s to low 50s across Southern Colorado. Dry and sunny skies continue.

Thanksgiving morning will be a cold one, our temperatures will start out in the 20s to 30s so if you are doing the Turkey Trot make sure to bundle up. Temperatures will increase into the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. Dry and sunny skies will prevail.

Out shopping for Black Friday make sure to wear a jacket, temperatures will continue to be in the 40s to 50s with our skies remaining dry and sunny.

There is a pattern change for the start of the weekend, there is a chance for snow showers in the High Country and possibly in lower elevations. Highs will fall into the 40s.

Snow chances continue for Sunday with highs falling into the 20s to 30s. We will continue to monitor next weekend active weather here in the Southern Colorado.