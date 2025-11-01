Near record breaking temps Sunday

Tonight will be a mild night with lows in the 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have lows in the 20s to 30s. Our skies will be clear.

Temperatures will increase Sunday, we will have highs in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 60s to 70s. We will continue to have sunny skies! We do fall back tomorrow so make sure to set your clocks back and hour!

Sunny skies will continue for the start of the work week but our highs will drop into the 60s across Southern Colorado.

Then temperatures rebound back into the 70s Tuesday with dry and sunny skies continuing. Due to the dry and breezy conditions we will have elevated fire weather concerns along the I-25 corridor.

By the middle of the work week highs will be in the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado.

We will continue to have the 60s and 70s with sunny skies for the remainder of the work week. The Plains do have an elevated fire concern on Thursday. We will continue to monitor the situation here at KRDO.