Sunny Sunday Funday

Tonight we will have lows in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado, with a few hometowns in the High Country having their lows in the 20s. Our skies will be clear.

For your Sunday Funday, we have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado. Late Sunday night into early Monday morning, there is a possibility for some mountain snow, then it'll dry out by mid-morning.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s to 70s for the start of the work week. Dry and sunny skies will continue. We will have to monitor for elevated fire concerns due to dry and breezy conditions. We can get gusts up to 40mph.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the work week. We will have highs in the 50s across Southern Colorado. Sunny and dry skies will prevail.

Wednesday temperatures will increase into the 50s to 60s with sunny skies continuing for Southern Colorado. We will keep with this weather pattern for the remainder of the workweek.