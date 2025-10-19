Windy start to the work week

Tonight will be warmer with lows in the 40s to 50s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 30s to 40s. The High Country near the Sangre De Cristo Mountains and near Walsenburg has a High Wind Warning that goes into effect starting at 2AM and lasting until 9AM. Winds will be between 30mph - 40mph with gust up to 75 mph possible. Winds this strong can cause power outages and blow trees down also make sure to drive carefully if you are in a high profile vehicle.

We will keep with the breezy conditions throughout Southern Colorado Monday due to a Red Flag Warning that is in effect for majority of our hometowns. The Red Flag Warning is from 11AM to 6PM Monday due to dry conditions and winds between 15mph to 25mph with gust up to 45mph. A fire can start and spread quickly so make sure not to do any burning.

Highs Monday will be in the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado with sunny skies continuing.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a copy and paste day weather wise with highs in the 60s to 70s with sunny skies. Monday night into the early morning hours will be chilly, we will have to monitor for any frost or freeze alerts issued.

Thursday there is a chance for rain showers in Southern Colorado some hometowns in the High Country has a chance for a rain/snow mix. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s for the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with 50s to 60s for the High Country.

We will dry out to finish the work week with highs remaining in the 60s to 70s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with 50s to 60s for the High Country.

Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures will continue for the start of the weekend.