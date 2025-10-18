First freeze of the season

Freeze Warning in effect 10PM to 9AM for the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. Make sure to cover or bring in sensitive vegetation and protect outdoor plumbing.

Frost Advisory in effect from 10PM to 9AM as well for Southern Colorado. Make sure to bring in our cover any sensitive outdoor vegetation.

It will be a chilly night with lows in the in the low 30s to below freezing along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the low 20s to low 30s. Our skies will be clear.

The cold will not stick around for long with our highs in the 70s to 80s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have highs in the 60s to 70s. Our skies will be sunny!

The sunny skies will stick around for the start of the work week. Temperatures will fall into the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado. It will be breezy with gust up to 40 mph. Due to the breezy and dry conditions Southern Colorado does have a Fire Weather Watch in effect starting at 11AM Monday and lasting until 6PM.

We will continue with the 60s to 70s and sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday. The High Country has a slight chance for rain and snow showers Wednesday evening and night.

For the remainder of the work week 60s to 70s will prevail along with sunny skies!