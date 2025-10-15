Tracking a chance for showers and t-storms tonight

We will have a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms tonight. Portions of the High Country are under a Flood Watch until 12AM. Our lows will be in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 30s to 40s.

Thursday we will continue with the unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 50s to 60s. The Eastern Plains have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm with the main concern being hail and wind. The I-25 corridor and High Country will remain dry with sunny skies.

Temperatures will fall slightly to finish out the work week. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 50s to 60s. Our skies will be sunny.

We will continue to have highs in the 60s to 70s for the start of the weekend then temperatures will increase slightly into the 70s for majority of Southern Colorado on Sunday. Our skies will be sunny!

The warm temperatures and dry skies will stick around for the start of the work week. Then highs will dip back into the 60s to 70s Tuesday