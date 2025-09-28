Showers and thunderstorms Monday

Rain and thunderstorm chances will come to an end as we head into the late night, then our skies will become partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will be back in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, with the High Country having lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We will keep the rain chances in our forecast for the start of the work week. Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. If you're commuting to Denver for Monday Night Football, make sure to drive carefully, as we can experience some showers during the day. The game will start out wet but will dry out by late evening, and then your commute back to Colorado Springs will be dry.

Tuesday, we will dry out and have sunny skies with highs remaining in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

The dry pattern will continue for the rest of the work week. Highs will remain in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado on Wednesday. For the second half of the workweek, the High Country and I-25 corridor will have highs in the 70s to 80s, with the Eastern Plains having hometowns get into the 90s.

This week, the High Country has a chance for patchy frost in the early morning hours due to the clear skies, calm winds, and cool temperatures. If you have sensitive vegetation, make sure to bring them inside or cover them up. The average first freeze for Colorado Springs is this Wednesday, October 1st.